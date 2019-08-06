A private ceremony will be held in North County San Diego Tuesday for a 28-year-old Cal Fire firefighter who passed away during a training hike last weekend.

Cal Fire San Diego Firefighter Yaroslav Katkov will be remembered by friends and family in a celebration of life ceremony at North Coast Church in Vista. Meanwhile, flags at Cal Fire facilities across the state were flying at half-staff in his honor.

The ceremony will be closed to the public but can be viewed via livestream starting at 11 a.m. here.

Katkov suffered a medical emergency during a training hike with his engine crew on Sunday, July 28, CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire Chief Tony Mecham said in a statement.

The firefighter was airlifted by the Cal Fire/San Diego County Sheriff's Department helicopter and air ambulance to Temecula Valley Hospital in Riverside County in critical condition. Despite medical staff efforts, he died Monday morning.

Katkov first started with Cal Fire August 2018 as a seasonal firefighter, He was assigned to the Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire Station 16 in the community of De Luz.

Katkov, who was from Russia, played football at Scripps Ranch High School. His former coaches said he knew little English and even less about American football when he joined the team, but finished his Falcon career as the starting center on a CIF semifinalist team.

He is survived by his mother, father and brother.

Cal Fire San Diego Captain Issac Sanchez said the loss has been difficult for the Cal Fire community, especially because the firefighter was just starting his career.

"This is a very tight knit community, and that only gets tighter as you work your way down to the engine company level," said Sanchez.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom paid his respects to the Cal Fire firefighter in a statement last week:

"On behalf of all Californians, Jennifer and I extend our sincere condolences to CAL FIRE Firefighter Yaroslav Katkov’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. It’s the work of brave firefighters like Yaroslav that keep our communities safe, and we are deeply grateful for his service.”

Anyone wishing to pay their respects to the family can send cards and gifts to:

Katkov Family c/o Issac Sanchez

2249 Jamacha Road

El Cajon, CA 92019