What time is it? It's summertime!

And from Shakespeare under the stars to world-premiere pieces to some of the best Broadway shows stopping by, there are more than a couple must-see shows this summer in San Diego.

Here's a roundup of some of the theater you can't miss in San Diego this season.

(from left) Barzin Akhavan as Investigator and Laila (Nadine Malouf) with Pomme Koch (center) in A Thousand Splendid Suns at American Conservatory Theater, 2017. A Thousand Splendid Suns, written by Ursula Rani Sarma, based on the book by Khaled Hosseini, directed by Carey Perloff, and co-produced by American Conservatory Theater, runs May 12 – June 17, 2018 at The Old Globe. Photo by Kevin Berne.

Photo credit: Photo by Kevin Berne

May - June: A Thousand Splendid Suns

May 12 - June 17, Old Globe Theater

The theatrical adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s best-selling novel of the same name comes to Southern California this summer. The play tells the story of three generations of Afghan women in the war-torn neighborhoods of 1990s Kabul. Critics have hailed the play for its power and stunning staging. Read our talk with one of the leads, Nadine Malouf, right here. Then, buy tickets here.

A photo of the touring cast of Les Miserables.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

May - June: Les Miserables

May 29 - June 3, San Diego Civic Theater (Broadway San Diego)

It's one of the most iconic musicals of all time and a must-see for any theater devotees. "Les Miserables" stops in San Diego to wrap up our spring season, fresh off its Broadway run. Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical features songs many know and love, including “I Dreamed A Dream,” “On My Own,” “Stars,” “Bring Him Home,” and “One Day More.” Buy tickets here.

June: The Squirrels

June 5 - July 8, La Jolla Playhouse

When you come to the Playhouse for this world-premiere play, by Tony Award-nominated Robert Askins, expect literal squirrels, says Director Christopher Ashley. The new comedy examines the conflict between the Gray squirrels and the Fox squirrels.

If you're looking for a family-friendly option, this may not be your best bet: the playhouse warns the show contains squirrels engaging in R-rated behaviors as well as violence, adult situations and strong language. Tickets here.

The cast of the School of Rock Tour.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

June: School of Rock

June 12 - 17, San Diego Civic Theater (Broadway San Diego)

Who's ready to rock?! Follow along as Dewey Finn, a wannabe rockstar pretending to be a substitute teacher, turns his class of straight-A students into rock stars. The musical, with music from Andrew Lloyd Weber ("Phantom of the Opera," "Cats"), is based on the hit movie. Tickets here.

June: Losing The Nobel Prize

June 26, Congregation Adat Yeshurun, La Jolla

Don't miss this special one night only reading courtesy of the San Diego Rep (but done off-site). The world-premiere staged reading of a play by Dr. Keating tells the story of the birth of the universe, from Rhode Island to the South Pole, from California to Chile. Buy tickets here.

June - July: The Tempest

June 17 - July 22, The Old Globe

If it's summer, you know it's the perfect time to watch Shakespeare outdoors, as it was meant to be experienced. Don't forget a light sweater when you head down to the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre for the classic "The Tempest." The play follows Prospero, the Duke of Milan, as he lives in exile on a deserted island with his daughter. Get tickets here.

June - July: Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I

June 26 - July 1, The San Diego Civic Theatre (Broadway San Diego)

Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic musical - the Tony Award-winner for Best Musical Revival in 2015 - comes to San Diego on tour this summer. The musical tells the story of the relationship between the King of Siam and the British schoolteacher he brought to teach his wives and children. Tickets here.

July: Queens

July 3 - 29, La Jolla Playhouse

Martyna Majok's moving new play follows a young immigrant's journey in 2017 as she lands in Queens, New York for the first time -- and meets her new landlord, who once was in a similar position many years ago. This is the play's West Coast premiere. Get tickets here.



July - August: Dr. Seuss's The Lorax

July 2 - Aug. 12, The Old Globe

Dr. Seuss's The Lorax, a new musical event, comes to The Old Globe straight from London's West End this summer. Don't miss the sweet, mustachioed hero come to life in this show perfect for the whole family. Get tickets here.

July - August: On Your Feet!

July 31 - Aug. 5, The San Diego Civic Theatre (Broadway San Diego)

"On Your Feet!" tells the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, who came to the U.S. with nothing, but became crossover pop sensations topping the charts. To buy tickets, click here.

August - September: Much Ado About Nothing

Aug. 12 - Sept. 16, Old Globe Theater

Shakespeare at the Lowell Davis Festival Theater outdoors returns once again to the Old Globe. Earlier in the summer, catch "The Temptest." But later in the summer, stay for "Much Ado About Nothing," one of Shakespeare's most beloved romantic comedies. The production is directed by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall (the Globe’s "Love’s Labor’s Lost"). Buy tickets here.

August - September: Phantom of the Opera

Aug. 23 - Sept. 2, 2018, San Diego Civic Theater (Broadway San Diego)

San Diego favorite 'Phantom of the Opera' is back! The newly launched tour promises to be bigger and better than before with a new production and new cast. The beloved Andrew Lloyd Webber musical follows Christine, an opera singer, and the Phantom at the theater. Buy tickets here.