Grab your fancy hat and make your way to Del Mar: the track’s fall horse racing season returns for the next four weekends, complete with concerts and other cool events.

The Bing Crosby Season runs weekends from Nov. 8 through Dec. 1, on these dates:

Nov. 8, Nov. 9, and Nov. 10

Nov. 14, Nov. 15, Nov. 16 and Nov. 17

Nov. 21, Nov. 22, Nov. 23, and Nov. 24

Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day), Nov. 29, Nov. 30, and Dec. 1

Gates open at 11 a.m., with the first post daily at 12:30 p.m. Except Thanksgiving Day where post daily will be at 11 a.m. Each day will include between eight and nine horse races.

The 15-day season will include concerts from country singer, Russell Dickerson on Nov. 9, and The Wailers bringing in their reggae sound to Del Mar on Nov. 16. Entry to the concerts is free with paid admission to the track, but if someone only wants to enjoy the concert, the entrance fee is $30 after the last race. Concerts are only for ages 18 and over.

Other Bing Crosby Season highlights this year include College Day on Nov. 16 that includes free admission to college students with a valid ID to the racetrack. Students will have access to grandstand seating and drink specials. Also, Daybreak at Del Mar will take place on Nov. 16, where fans will be able to dine and watch morning workouts. And on Nov. 17, the Taste of the Turf Club will take place where guests will enjoy meals curated by San Diego Chef, Brian Malarkey of Herb & Wood.

Daily admission is $6, reserved seating cost is more, and dining tables are also offered.

General parking is $10, valet $20, and early bird is $10.

Seniors over the age of 62 are offered free Stretch Run admission and seating every Thursday. They also offer free admission to active military members and their dependents to Stretch Run every day when they show ID.

To learn more about the 2019 Bing Crosby Season, click here.