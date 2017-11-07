It's time to wine and dine, San Diego: the 14th annual San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival (SDBWFF) makes its tasty return this month, bringing delectable dishes and premier wines to feasting foodies.

The week-long fest, which runs Nov. 12-19, will showcase San Diego’s thriving food scene and culinary talent through a series of events across the city, including tastings, workshops and special dinners. Of course, like in years past, the fest will also focus on luxury wines and spirits.

With so many events where one can sip and savor, here is a scrumptious sample of a few of mouthwatering activities for foodies to sink their teeth into as the SDBWFF makes its grand return.

Scrumptious Throwback: SD Bay Wine & Food Festival

The Fish Taco TKO (Nov. 14)

6 p.m., Broadway Pier

Finding a good fish taco in San Diego is easy, but finding the BEST fish taco is up for discussion. The Fish Taco TKO returns to the SDBWFF for its 6th year – a showdown between 10 top local chefs serving their versions of the dish synonymous with San Diego. This year, competing eateries include:

Beerfish

The Blind Burro

The Lot Liberty Station

Hello Betty Fish House

Pacific Beach Fish Shop

Parq

Pisco Rotisserie + Cevicheria

Sandbar

Sammy's Woodfired Pizza

Tallis Tacos

Attendees will taste the fish tacos from each restaurant and crown a winner in the "People’s Choice" category, while a panel of judges decides on the "Judge’s Choice." This event at Broadway Pier also includes live music and beer and tequila tasting stations. Tickets cost $45 per person.

SoCal's Largest Food and Wine Classic Returns

Southern California's largest food and wine classic is back for another year. NBC 7 has partnered with the San Diego Bay Wine and Food Festival to serve all the food and wine lovers. Co-Producer Michelle Metter stopped by NBC 7 to discuss the festival. (Published Monday, Nov. 16, 2015)

Behind Farm to Table: Future Thought Leaders Panel Discussion (Nov. 15)

6 p.m., Kitchens for Good (404 Euclid Ave., Suite 101)

This panel discussion focuses on the challenges of farming and how, with more farms per capita than any other county in the United States, San Diego must lead the way for farmer welfare. Panelists include local farmers and activists, as well as Eric Larson, executive director of the San Diego County Farm Bureau. The event will also feature interactive culinary lessons in cheese-making and butchering. The free panel takes place at Kitchens for Good, which rescues surplus and cosmetically imperfect food from wholesalers and farmers and transforms the ingredients into nutritious food for hungry families.

Wine and Music (Nov. 16)

10:45 a.m., Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Winemaker Clark Smith will lead this cool little seminar at the Marriott Marquis in downtown San Diego, in which he will explore the impact that music has on the taste of wine. Tickets are $65.

Inside the Grand Tasting at the SDBWFF

Sushi + Sake (Nov. 17)

12 p.m., Sushi on a Roll

Executive sushi chef Jeffrey Roberto, of Sushi on a Roll (1620 National Ave.), will be joined by other top local sushi chefs as they lead this class on the process of making sushi, from breaking down the fish and using the perfect amount of rice, to forming the roll. This event costs $50.

The Grand Tasting (Nov. 18)

12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Embarcadero Marina Park North

If you attend only one San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival event this year make it this – the big finale of the SDBWFF. The Grand Tasting at Embarcadero Marina Park North (400 Kettner Blvd.) will boast 150 wine, spirit and beer purveyors pouring more than 700 sips from around the globe.

Meanwhile, 60 of San Diego’s top chefs will take the spotlight at The Grand Tasting, whipping up their finest fare. The "Chef of the Fest" competition will determine the best of the best, with one winning chef walking away with up to $50,000 in cash and prizes and, of course, serious bragging rights. Attendees will also enjoy samples from more than 30 gourmet food companies, plus live entertainment.

General admission tickets cost $135; designated driver tickets, sans alcohol, are available for $85. NBC 7 will be there to bring you a glimpse of the sights, sips, sounds and snacks that make this foodie affair one for the books.

Sights and Sounds of the SDBWFF Grand Tasting

Wine and delicious eats were the theme at the 11th annual San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival’s Grand Tasting event on Nov. 22, 2014. The party boasted samplings of hundreds of wines and spirits, plus decadent dishes from some of San Diego’s finest chefs. (Published Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014)

Cali Baja Brunch (Nov. 19)

11 a.m., Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa

This is one Sunday brunch you don't want to miss. The Cali Baja Brunch at the Coronado Island Marriott will shine the spotlight on San Diego's rich agricultural resources and our proximity to Mexico. Executive chef Michael Poompan will be joined by chef Ruffo Ibarra and duo will showcase cross-border flavors using fresh, local ingredients combined with traditional styles. The meal will feature wines from Baja's Guadalupe Valley, plus stunning views of the San Diego skyline and the Coronado Bridge. Brunch is $85.

There you have it – a small slice of what’s cooking at the 2017 San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival. By the way, foodies who want to attend more than one of these events may want to opt for special packages -- VIP, Wine Lovers, Experience San Diego, Producer's Picks, and Creme de la Creme -- which include tickets to multiple activities and other swag.

For a complete list of SDBWFF events and details, click here. Bon appetit!