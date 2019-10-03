Warren is entering the race as one of the Democratic party's most recognizable figures.

Democratic Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is expected in San Diego on Thursday.

The Massachusetts senator is scheduled to hold a Town Hall forum at the Waterfront Park at 1600 Pacific Highway at 7 p.m. Doors open two hours earlier.

This is Warren's first presidential campaign trip to San Diego since announcing her candidacy in February.

Those interested in attending must register through her campaign website.

Warren was elected to the Senate in 2012 and became a powerful voice of the liberal wing of the Democratic party. One of her boldest plans would wipe out student loan debt for millions of Americans and make public colleges tuition-free.