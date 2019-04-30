Beto O'Rourke Visits San Diego

Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to San Diegans at a town hall event in City Heights Tuesday.

He said he would be returning home after a week on the road including stops in Bay Area, Los Angeles and Yosemite National Park as he visits California for the first time since he announced his run for president.

With a road trip from Yosemite to Modesto this year, O'Rourke is the first Democratic contender for the Oval Office to travel to the Central Valley this year.

The El Paso, Texas resident criticized policies using walls, children in cages and sending thousands of people to the border.

"We have a lot in common in our two communities," he said. "Both border communities that understand we don't just have to tolerate one another or respect our difference but we embrace them and it makes us stronger."

"San Diego and El Paso, Texas we are both safer than the average American city," he said.

