President Trump: San Diego 'Pushing Really Hard to Get' Border Wall

President Donald J. Trump posted a message on Twitter Friday suggesting the construction of the proposed border wall has begun and that San Diegans have been encouraging the project.

The full tweet reads:"Tremendous pressure is building, like never before, for the Border Wall and an end to crime cradling Sanctuary Cities. Started the Wall in San Diego, where the people were pushing really hard to get it. They will soon be protected!"

On March 30, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection updated the current construction projects along the U.S.-Mexico border. The 2018 funding will pay for the replacement of 14 miles of fencing in two different areas of the border in San Diego County. This was described by CBP Acting Commissioner Ronald Vitiello as replacement for existing fencing.

Trump signed a $1.3 trillion spending bill that included $1.6 billion for border wall spending. And much of that money can be used only to repair existing segments, not to build new sections.

On Feb. 27, the Trump administration prevailed in a federal lawsuit brought by the state of California and advocacy groups that was aimed at halting the construction of a proposed border wall south of San Diego.

The lawsuit had argued that the administration overreached by waiving laws requiring environmental and other reviews before construction can begin.