President Trump plans to fundraise in San Diego later this month.

An online flyer obtained by NBC 7 shows Mr. Trump is scheduled to be in town on September 18 for a luncheon.

The cost of entry ranges from $1,000 a plate to $100,000. That most expensive package gets a couple two tickets to the “roundtable”, a photo opportunity and premier seating for lunch.

As of Tuesday evening there is a waiting list for both the Bronze Seating ($1,000) and Table Sponsors (giver or raise $15,000).

This will be the president’s second visit to the region since he took office, after his tour of the border wall in March 2018.

Members of his administration have also visited San Diego. This past summer Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue met with San Diego County farmers. Vice President Mike Pence also held a private fundraising dinner in Rancho Santa Fe in early July.