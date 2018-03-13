POTUS Supporters and Protesters Hurl Insults Across Otay Mesa Streets

NBC 7’s Danielle Radin shows you what the crowds looked like near the U.S.-Mexico border as President Donald Trump visited San Diego. (Published 2 hours ago)

President Trump arrived in San Diego Tuesday to examine U.S.-Mexico border wall prototypes and talk to marines. It was his first trip to California as president.

As the presidential motorcade drove through to the area where prototypes of the proposed border wall were constructed just east of Otay Mesa Port of Entry, dozens shouted compliments and insults at the president.

While one side of Enrico Fermi Drive in Otay Mesa was filled with Trump supporters, the other side held protesters, sometimes intermingled behind barriers placed near the sidewalks by law enforcement.

Dozens of officers and deputies kept SWAT masks on and batons at hand as people lined the streets.



President Met by Peaceful Protesters at Boder Wall Site

There were no arrests made as of around 3 p.m., but there was plenty of back-and-forth shouting between the president's supporters and opponents. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda has the story. (Published 2 hours ago)

The president was joined by Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and border agents and officers as he viewed the eight different prototypes that were built in October 2017.

Trump gave his opinions on the dimensions of the wall to reporters and border agents and officers.

"The larger it is the better it is because it's very hard to get over the top," said President Trump. "It's really a deterrent from getting over the top. Who would think? Who would think? But getting over the top is easy. These are like professional mountain climbers. They're incredible climbers."

As the motorcade drove away, political debates continued on the sidelines. San Diego Police officers threatening to put a few people in handcuffs as tensions rose between both sides.

"Donald Trump is a racist!" yelled protesters. While supporters shouted into megaphones "God bless you, Donald Trump!"

The president arrived in San Diego just before 11:30 a.m. when Air Force One touched down on the tarmac at MCAS Miramar. He spoke to several military officials and walked directly to Marine One.

"A part of San Diego needs a wall," said Trump at the border. "They want a wall very desperately. They're willing to do anything to get it."

The San Diego Sheriff's Department closed down streets and put a temporary ban on weapons in the area such as guns, knives and pepper spray.