Nearly 100,000 jobs in San Diego County are dependent on the North American Free Trade Agreement, which has been in effect since 1993.

But that agreement, known as "NAFTA", doesn't have the backing of President Donald Trump. He's called NAFTA "a disaster" and "the worst trade deal in history."

While critics argue the agreement has cost the United States a lot of manufacturing jobs, it's also been productive for other sectors of our economy.

In the fourth and most heated round of NAFTA renegotiations, the Trump Administration issued a demand that at least 50 percent of the parts in cars and pickup trucks imported from Mexico be American-made.

The U.S. has called for a "sunset" clause in the deal that would end NAFTA in five years, unless all three countries agree to renew it.

Canada's foreign minister called that a "winner-takes-all mindset” that would jeopardize 10,000 jobs in her country.

More than 300 U.S. Chambers of Commerce, including the city of San Diego's chamber and four others in San Diego County, have sent a letter to Trump urging that NAFTA be modernized--but not walked away from.

Mexico and Canada have claimed Trump is deliberately proposing damaging deals for America's trade partners.

"We've also seen Mexico start to explore options and trade on the Pacific, so that if this goes away they'll have relationships in China, Asia and Japan. So they've got a big economy right now, and they've really been booming over the years."

If NAFTA is altered, there could be adverse consequences for San Diego.

Every job created in Baja California has the effect of creating half a job in San Diego, in the manufacturing, supply chain and shipment sectors, Jerry Sanders said, the president and CEO of San Diego's Regional Chamber of Commerce .

“So we’re keenly aware of the effects of, if NAFTA went away,” Sanders noted. “What would be happening in terms of job creation and job retention.”

NAFTA's trade representatives will meet in Washington for a fifth time on November 17.

As discussions broke down last month, envoys from Mexico and Canada vowed to stick together and keep working to improve the agreement.