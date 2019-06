Several controlled burns will take place Thursday at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar to help clear brush in the event of a wildfire.

The prescribed fires were expected to happen between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., military officials said.

Drivers along Interstate 15 and other roads near the base may see smoke and flames.

MCAS Miramar Fire Stations 61 and 62, alongside local San Diego fire departments will conduct the burns.