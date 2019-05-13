Prescribed Burn Planned for Cuyamaca Rancho State Park

If you see smoke in the air over Alpine or Pine Valley, it may be due to a prescribed burn.

Cal Fire and the California Department of Parks and Recreation are planning a prescribed burn in Cuyamaca Rancho State Park sometime between Monday, May 13 and the end of the month.

The park is located 30 miles east of El Cajon along State Route 79.

Firefighters are working with the San Diego Air Pollution Control District in order to minimize the smoke impacts on surrounding communities.

People traveling near the fire burn areas may see smoke from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the day of the burn, Cal Fire officials said.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling near the area due to an increase in fire personnel in equipment.