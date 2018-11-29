A preliminary magnitude 3.9 earthquake east of the Anza-Borrego Desert caused light shaking Thursday morning that could be felt as far as Santa Ana, according to United States Geological Survey reports.

The earthquake was recorded about 12 miles east of Ocotillo Wells, in unincorporated San Diego County, at about 5:50 a.m., according to USGS.

People reported feeling some light shaking across Southern California, in cities like San Diego, Chula Vista, El Centro, Fallbrook, San Clemente, Hemet, Indio, Palm Springs, Riverside and Santa Ana, according to a user-generated USGS map. People in Tijuana, Mexico also reported feeling light shakes.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

No other information was available.

