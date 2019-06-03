Hearing Held for Man Involved in Human Smuggling Attempt, Killing Three

New details unveiled in court about the deadly Border Patrol chase case. NBC 7's Bridget Naso has more. (Published 5 hours ago)

The preliminary hearing began Monday for a 21-year-old man involved in a human smuggling attempt that ended with three dead and eight injured on Interstate 8 near Crestwood Road last November.

San Diego Border Patrol agents attempted to pull over Luis Alberto Virgen driving a white Chevy Silverado truck, but he refused to stop and continued eastbound on I-8 before turning around to the opposite direction, leading BP agents on a chase that at times reached speeds above 100 mph.

Witnesses who saw the truck speeding testified in court and cellphone video from one witness was showed during the testimony.

“The truck passed me doing what I would estimate between 100 to 110 mph,” said Gregg Curtis.

When Virgen didn't stop one officer put out a spike strip, witnesses said.

“It went up in the air hit a rock became airborne came back down and tumbled and flipped and rolled multiple times,” said Darren Schendel, a witness.

A BP official who arrested Virgen at the scene also testified and identified Virgen in court as the man he helped pull out of the cab of the truck.

Three people suffered major injuries and five others had minor injuries. Officials believed only two people were in the cabin of the truck at the time of the crash and the rest were lying down in the uncovered truck bed. Everyone except Virgen was unrestrained, CHP officials said.

Virgen faces charges of second-degree murder, implied malice, gross vehicular manslaughter, and several counts of reckless driving.

Virgen has denied the charges.

The preliminary hearing continues in El Cajon Tuesday, to determine if he will stand trial. If convicted Virgen faces 45-years to life in prison.