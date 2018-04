A 3.8-magnitude earthquake shook the Borrego Springs area on Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Borrego Springs area on Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.



The temblor hit at 6:36 p.m. about 9 miles north-northeast of Borrego Springs in San Diego County.

More than 400 people said they felt the quake.

The quake was initially reported as magnitude 3.8 and later upgraded to magnitude 3.9.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.