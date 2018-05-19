Preliminary 3.5 Quake in Riverside Felt in Northern San Diego County

A small earthquake in Southwestern Riverside County was felt in the northern part of San Diego on Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The magnitude 3.5 temblor struck at 12:26 p.m. northeast of Aguanga near the Cahuilla Indian Reservation at a depth of about 1.67 miles, according to the USGS.

People living in Oceanside and Escondido reported feeling the quake, according to the USGS' Did You Feel It report. The quake was felt as far away as Cathedral City.

No injuries or damage have been reported.

Several earthquakes in the general area have been recorded in recent weeks, the strongest was a 4.5 quake near Cabazon on May 8.