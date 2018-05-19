Preliminary 3.5 Quake in Riverside Felt in Northern San Diego County - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Royal Wedding Coverage
logo_sd_2x

Preliminary 3.5 Quake in Riverside Felt in Northern San Diego County

Several earthquakes in the general area have been recorded in recent weeks, the strongest was a 4.5 quake near Cabazon on May 8

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 58 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    La Jolla UTC: Intentionally Designed for Wellness
    USGS

    A small earthquake in Southwestern Riverside County was felt in the northern part of San Diego on Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

    The magnitude 3.5 temblor struck at 12:26 p.m. northeast of Aguanga near the Cahuilla Indian Reservation at a depth of about 1.67 miles, according to the USGS.

    People living in Oceanside and Escondido reported feeling the quake, according to the USGS' Did You Feel It report. The quake was felt as far away as Cathedral City.

    No injuries or damage have been reported.

    Several earthquakes in the general area have been recorded in recent weeks, the strongest was a 4.5 quake near Cabazon on May 8.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices