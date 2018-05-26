Preliminary 3.1 Quake Strikes Near Palomar Mountain

A small quake struck southern Riverside County on Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor struck just before noon with a preliminary magnitude of 3.1 northeast of Palomar Mountain, near the San Diego County line. The quake could be felt in parts of northern San Diego, according to the USGS website.

There were no reports of damages. The quake was the eighth quake with magnitude 2.5 and above in the general area for the past 30 days.

Last Saturday, a magnitude 3.5 and 3.2 earthquakes struck the same area, one after the other.

There was no damage reported in those quakes either.