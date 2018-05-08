Law enforcement officers are hoping you will help find a woman believed to be using counterfeit $100 bills at local businesses.

Twice in one week, a San Diego County business received a counterfeit $100 bill.

San Diego CrimeStoppers released images Tuesday of the woman they say is responsible.

First, at Yogurt 101 in Solana Beach, the woman used a fake $100 bill to buy $14 in food on Saturday, April 14, CrimeStoppers said.

Then, five days later, she allegedly used a $100 bill at Sun Splash in Del Mar to buy $21 in lotion.

CrimeStoppers said the woman is also suspected of using a counterfeit $100 at a business in Carlsbad. No other details were given regarding that incident.

Other than appearing to be pregnant, the woman also appears to have a tattoo on the right side of her upper chest.

Anyone with information can the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at (760) 966-3500 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.



