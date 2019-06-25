Predator Patient Accused of Groping Doctors During Lasik Appointments

The San Diego County Medical Society issued a predator alert to local doctors regarding a suspected groper making lasik appointments across the county.

The SDCMS said the man has been making dozens of appointments targeting female optometrists across the county. Physicians say the suspect tries to grope them when the lights are off and the door is closed.

Society CEO Paul Hegyi said there have been police reports filed in connection with the patient in Boise, Idaho and Portland, Oregon before he came to the San Diego area. SDPD confirmed the first local police report was made on the 9800 block of Genesee Avenue.

Local investigators are working with authorities in Idaho and Oregon, SDPD said.

The Medical Society is asking local doctors to alert their staff about a man who makes two requests: He requests a female professional, and insists they wear gloves during the exam.