San Diego's mountains were topped with an inch of fresh snow while inland areas were drenched with up to 1.5 inches of rain on Monday from a powerful winter storm that would continue to sprinkle rain on the region for a few more days.

Pockets of light rain were falling across San Diego County Tuesday morning and would continue through at least Wednesday before another storm system brings more widespread and heavy rainfall, like the showers seen on Monday, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

San Diego started the week with powerful downpours that had the potential to spark flash floods.

While a San Diego Fire-Rescue swift water rescue team was at the ready during a flash flood watch issued by the National Weather Service, no major incidents were reported.

The storm did flood roads in North County San Diego. One road, in particular, Country Club Drive, crosses over the Escondido Creek. By 4 p.m., the street was shut down from overflowing water.

“If you see water flowing across the road, don’t drive. Find another route,” said Captain Correy Cooper with the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Department.

North County Flooding Concerns Some, Leaves Others Unfazed

Heavy rainfall brought some flooding to the North County. NBC 7's Rory Devine talks with residents in the area to learn more. (Published Monday, Jan. 14, 2019)

Julian received the most rain in San Diego County, topping more than 1.5 inches. Inland valleys like Ramona and Santee received just under an inch of rain. Alpine, El Cajon and Poway narrowly reached over a half-inch of rain. Meanwhile, coastal areas were met with anywhere from a quarter-inch to half-inch of rain.

Riverside's mountains received inches of fresh powder; five inches of rain fell in Big Bear and six inches of rain were recorded at Mountain High. San Diego's Mount Laguna, with an elevation of 6,000 feet, recorded an inch of fresh snow.

See more rainfall totals through 4:45 a.m. from the National Weather Service:

Residents in San Diego’s burn areas, like in Alpine following the West Fire in July 2018, braced for mudslides following the expected ongoing showers.

“You just have to prep for it, I mean – especially with like, the mudslides and things like that and the water just overflowing,” said Alpine resident Alfredo Zermeno.

Homeowners in the area have been placing straw waddles and sandbags around houses and at the top of hills to prevent water from washing away the delicate landscapes.

Alpine Burn Areas Brace for Mudslides Amid Rain

Rain has residents in burn areas from the West Fire bracing for mudslides. NBC 7's Bridget Naso has more on the safety measures taken. (Published Monday, Jan. 14, 2019)

The county provided the straw waddles and the Alpine Fire Protection District provided the sandbags, all for free.

The current storm marks the fourth for San Diego since the new year began. Most recently, a storm brought more than a half-inch of rain over the weekend.