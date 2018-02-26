A powerful winter storm system has prompted a winter storm warning for San Diego and Riverside counties with the potential for rain, snow, and thunderstorms Monday evening.

“We’re about to get a whole lot of action by way of weather,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh said. “Big time rain, snow, wind, maybe even fog – you name it – headed our way.”

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning beginning at 7 p.m. for communities in the mountains east of downtown San Diego.

As of midnight, the North County will get the first band of rain – a wide swatch that will move across the county.

“We all will likely get some rain in the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning,” Kodesh said.

Some communities may see nearly a half of an inch of rain through Tuesday.

Snowfall could measure 3 to 6 inches with snow accumulating as low as 2,500 to 3,000 feet according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory has been issued beginning at 7 p.m. Monday through 10 p.m. Wednesday. The advisory means snow will cause travel delays for those in the mountains east and north of San Diego.

Anyone planning on taking Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass or Interstate 8 through the Sunrise Summit should check road conditions and plan accordingly.

The winter storm warning is scheduled to end at 10 p.m. Tuesday.