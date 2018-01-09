Powerful Winter Storm Arrives in San Diego

A powerful winter storm moved ashore early Tuesday bringing heavy rain and possible thunderstorms along with strong winds and was expected to last throughout the day.

The National Weather Service has issued several weather warnings including an airport weather warning for wind gusts of 30 knots or greater. There is a possibility of lightning as well.

“It’s dropping a lot of rain in a short amount of time so we are seeing a decent amount of runoff with this,” said NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh.

Overnight, downtown San Diego received more than an inch of rain.



A flood advisory has been issued until 9:45 a.m. Areas that may see small stream flooding include Chula Vista, Oceanside, Carlsbad, El Cajon, Vista, Encinitas, National City, La Mesa, Poway, portions of the San Diego city limits, North Park, Point Loma and Hillcrest.

A high wind warning was issued for the mountains east of San Diego as well as the communities of Julian, Pine Valley and Borrego Springs through 10 p.m.

Winds were expected to reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph early in the day with stronger winds expected to develop by afternoon and early evening.

Travel may be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Temperatures will be in the low 60s.



