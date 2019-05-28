Power Outage in Hillcrest, Mission Hills, Old Town Could Last Hours

An electrical transformer fire in Hillcrest may be the cause of a power outage in that neighborhood and others in the surrounding area.

San Diego Gas and Electric says more than 1,700 customers are without power in Hillcrest, Mission Hills and Old Town.

The outage started just after 7:30 p.m. and isn't expected to be restored until 11:30 p.m., according to the utility. The transformer fire was reported at around 7:20 p.m.

SDG&E is investigating the cause of the outage, and whether it has anything to do with the transformer fire.

No other information was available.

