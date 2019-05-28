Power Outage in Hillcrest, Mission Hills, Old Town Could Last Hours - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Power Outage in Hillcrest, Mission Hills, Old Town Could Last Hours

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 31 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Food for Hope
    NBC 7
    A power pole in Descanso, California on Oct. 23, 2017.

    An electrical transformer fire in Hillcrest may be the cause of a power outage in that neighborhood and others in the surrounding area.

    San Diego Gas and Electric says more than 1,700 customers are without power in Hillcrest, Mission Hills and Old Town.

    The outage started just after 7:30 p.m. and isn't expected to be restored until 11:30 p.m., according to the utility. The transformer fire was reported at around 7:20 p.m.

    SDG&E is investigating the cause of the outage, and whether it has anything to do with the transformer fire.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices