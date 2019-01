Close to 4,000 customers in Southeast San Diego were without power for a few hours Wednesday night.

The outage impacted 3,680 residents in Logan Heights, Mountain View, Lincoln Park, Encanto, Emerald Hills, and Valencia Park. It was first reported just after 7 p.m.

The utility company said power was expected to be restored to everyone at around 10 p.m. By about 9 p.m., less than 100 customers were without power.

SDG&E has yet to determine the cause.