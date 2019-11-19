Over 5,000 Without Power Across County

Nearly 5,000 people from the San Diego International Airport to Ramona were without power Tuesday evening, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

SDG&E was reporting the following communities were impacted as of 8:19 p.m.:

Ocean Beach/ Sunset Cliffs/ Point Loma/ Ocean Beach/ Midway/ Lindbergh Field - 3,392 Customers; Restoration by 12 a.m.

Ocean Beach/Midway/Lindbergh Field - 603 Customers, Restoration by 1 a.m.

Borrego Springs area - 58 Customers; Restoration by 9:30 p.m.

Valley Center/ Rincon/Palomar Mountain - 359 Customers; Restoration by 9 p.m.

Ramona/Iron Mountain/Barona - 724 Customers; Restoration by 10:30 p.m.

Dehesa/Alpine – 9 Customers; Restoration by 11 p.m.

Nestor/ San Ysidro/ Otay Mesa - 29 Customers; Restoration by 12:30 a.m.

Carlsbad/La Costa - 182 Customers; Restoraion by 12 a.m.

Check the SDG&E outage map for more information.

The outages came as San Diego saw its first rainfall in many months. Showers were scattered Tuesday and the heaviest rainfall was expected between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.