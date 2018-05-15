Poway’s Jackie Foster was dismissed from “The Voice” Tuesday night, but her fans back home can they’ll be hearing from her again.

Jackie and another contestant were sent home and narrowly missed a spot in the show’s final group. She wasn’t sad after learning her journey was ending, though.

“I took that leap of faith and that leap of faith got me all the way to Top 8. A semifinalist on the voice,” Jackie said. “I couldn’t feel more grateful for everything I’ve learned about myself.”

Jackie raved about her relationship with Alicia Keys, her coach on the show, and said the star called her a “beast” and made her promise to keep in touch.

As for what’s next, Jackie vowed that she and her band “The Self Portraits” would be releasing new music and touring as often as possible. She said she’s excited to show the world her talent away from the show platform, where she can shine as a songwriter and true artist.

Jackie’s parents, who were behind her every step of the way, said they were beyond proud of their daughter, and know that the bright lights will continue to follow her for years to come.

“When we speak to her after this is all over, we're going to say ‘Hun, this is just the beginning. The lights are bright on you and you're going to do amazing things,’” Jackie’s mom said.

Of course, Jackie couldn’t travel south from L.A. without thanking her extended Poway family and all the people in San Diego County and across the world that cheered in her corner.

“To my Jack Pack, I love you guys so much and this isn’t the end of Jackie Foster, it’s only the beginning. I love you,” she said before blowing a kiss to the cameras.

“Even if you win, your career is not made,” Jackie said. “It's about what you do when the cameras stop rolling. For me, I decided I will not let this tear me down. I'm going to let it build me up because I've gained amazing fans that I hope will be with me for 30 years down the road, so I'm just happy."

Although she’s no longer a contestant on the show, she’s been given the opportunity for an encore performance during the show’s two-night finale that starts next Tuesday on NBC 7 at 8 p.m.