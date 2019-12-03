How Did Poway's Water System Become Contaminated?

NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez has the details on what went wrong in the Poway drinking water issue and how they plan to fix it.

Poway residents were still being told to boil their water as crews continued to remedy a water contamination problem caused by heavy rains over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The City of Poway issued its first ever "Precautionary Boil Water Advisory" Saturday after residents reported "discolored water" coming from the taps on Friday, the city said. The heavy, recent rain storms compromised the potable drinking water system, the city said.

How did that rainwater makes its way into the city’s water system though?

The city’s clearwell reservoir is the final container system for filtered water at the Lester J. Berglund Water Treatment Plant near Lake Poway and it looks like a huge swimming pool with a covering over it.

When the container is at risk of overflowing, a door opens to let water flow out into a storm drain, the city said.

The city says a faulty flap gate was somehow stuck open, allowing water backed up in the storm drain to empty into the clearwell reservoir.

The door is now sealed shut, the city said, and workers were in the decontamination process, draining the north half of the clearwell and disinfecting it on Tuesday.

Looking to the future, the city said a sensor will be added to the storm drain to alert staff if a certain amount of stormwater is nearing the system.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus On Contaminated Water

Mayor Vaus answers some frequently asked questions about the boil advisory in place. (Published Monday, Dec. 2, 2019)

On Tuesday, a city spokesperson said two certified test results of the water met industry standards and the water is absent of bacteria. Poway will continue to follow mandated state protocols for the precautionary boil water advisory, the city said.

Mayor Steve Vaus said, "Actually the water is well within our standards for drinking. I’m still drinkin’ it, but the State, they’re a little more skittish. Sacramento works in strange ways, so we’re giving out water to make sure our folks are taken care of.”

Some critics pointed to a capital improvement project as the cause for the issue, but the city said that’s not the case.

“What they found is just another capital improvement project for us to handle. We want to maintain all of our facilities including the water treatment plant,” Jessica Parks with the City of Poway said.

There is no timeline as to when the advisory will be lifted. Thus, bottled water distribution will continue at Lake Poway and City Hall from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Residents told NBC 7 they were most concerned for the many restaurants forced to close due to the advisory. They’ve created an impromptu restaurant month to help restaurants get back on their feet.

Locals Campaign for 'Restaurant Week' Once Boil Advisory is Lifted in Poway

NBC 7's Jackie Crea heard from a mother who's trying to get her community to support the local restaurant industry. (Published Monday, Dec. 2, 2019)

Poway's water initially comes from the Colorado River and Northern California, according to the website.