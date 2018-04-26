Poway School District Reducing Homework Load

The district is planning on assigning less homework for elementary school children. NBC 7's Llarisa Abreu has the details. (Published 3 hours ago)

The Poway Unified School District school board is changing the way homework is assigned to students in the district.

Board members say not all students go home to an environment that’s conducive to doing homework.

Teachers will now assign homework only as necessary to fulfill academic goals, which will promote balance, eagerness toward learning and a positive attitude toward school.

The plan, based on research on elementary school students, is to make homework more purposeful.

Researchers say reading at home or learning a language will have greater benefits on a child's educational development and will create a balance for after-school activities and family time.