NBC 7's Danielle Radin introduces you to a district employee whose primary objective is student safety through emotional support and other security measures.

Poway Unified School District Ramping Up Security As Students Go Back To School

As students return to class this week, the Poway Unified School District says safety is their top priority.

The district designated a new position this year exclusively for student safety. The role is filled by Greg Mizel, the Assistant Superintendent of Student Support Services, who stresses the emotional support of students.

"That connection, students and adults, is critical," said Mizel. "Because it enables us when we know our kids to be proactive. If someone is having a hard day or having anxiety we can get to things when they’re small and keep them small.”

Superintendent Marian Kim-Phelps sent a note to parents saying the district has put additional safety measures in place, including added security cameras and other safety technology.

“We want our kids to thrive and learn and be able to feel that they’re safe,” said Kim-Phelps.

This coming a month after Tierra Bonita Elementary in Poway had 172 iPads stolen. It came to $90,000 in losses, officials said. The suspects have not been caught.

The district also hired a consulting company to assess each school campus.

"They watch how kids flow in and out of the school," said Kim-Phelps. "They look and see if there is a procedure for when visitors come to the school.”

After the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where seventeen students and staff members lost their lives, Poway Unified acted to ensure surveillance systems were up-to-date.

In June, the school board approved a $482,000 contract to upgrade and add cameras to 12 high schools and middle schools.

“The difference between a good school and a great school is often times one friend," added Mizel. "So it’s making sure that everybody is connected.”

The school also has a tip line that anyone in the community can call to report anonymous tips and safety concerns. It is available every day by calling (844) 787-3847.