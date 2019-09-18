Poway Mayor Steve Vaus said he gave President Trump a “Mayor’s Medallion” after shaking the president’s hand in the receiving line upon Mr. Trump's arrival in San Diego Wednesday.

Vaus told NBC 7 he ordered the medallions made when he entered office as a way to thank Poway city employees, residents and others for their service.

The Poway mayor wanted to show his gratitude for Mr. Trump's "steadfast support" of the victims in the Poway synagogue shooting as well as the broader Poway community after the attack, Vaus told NBC 7.

In April of this year, a man with an assault-style rifle entered Chabad of Poway and opened fire, killing one and injuring several others.

Vaus said he didn’t tell any of the security present that he was going to give Mr. Trump the medallion, so it came as a surprise to Mr. Trump.

As Mr. Trump moved down the line, Vaus stepped out of line and intercepted the President at the end of the line where Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein of Chabad Poway stood. Rabbi Goldstein was one of the victims in the shooting, losing part of his index finger.

Rabbi Goldstein previously met Mr. Trump at the White House's National Day of Prayer Service in May where he was invited to speak at a prayer service. President Trump also honored Army Veteran Oscar Stewart and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer Jonathan Morales, who chased the shooter away from the synagogue.

Poway Synagogue Shooting Survivors at White House

The Poway synagogue shooting survivors were at the White House today for National Day of Prayer. NBC 7's Alex Presha has more. (Published Thursday, May 2, 2019)

Speaking to the press outside the White House after the May event, Goldstein said, "To hear the President talk about Chabad of Poway, talk about our synagogue in San Diego, and to talk about Lori Kaye, is what American spirit is truly about. We are one nation, we are one for all, and all for one."

Aftermath of the Poway Synagogue Shooting

John T. Earnest, now 20, was charged with one count of murder with a hate-crime special circumstance and gun allegations, three counts of attempted murder with hate-crime and gun allegations and one count of arson of a house of worship.