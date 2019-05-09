Synagogue Shooting Suspect May Face Federal Charges: Report

The suspect's parents said in a statement that their son is now a part of a "history of evil," but said their sadness pales in comparison to the pain their son has caused. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda has more. (Published Monday, April 29, 2019)

Law enforcement officials in San Diego have scheduled a news conference Thursday to announce civil rights violations and hate crimes. According to one published report, the announcement involves the man in custody in connection with the deadly shooting at a Poway synagogue.

John T. Earnest, 19, faces multiple criminal counts including murder and attempted murder - both with a hate-crime special circumstance and gun allegations - as well as arson of a house of worship.

The first two charges are in connection with the shooting inside Chabad of Poway on April 26, the last day of Passover. Earnest is accused of walking into the crowded synagogue with a rifle and ammo and opening fire.

One member of the congregation was killed and the rabbi and three other people were injured.

District Attorney Details Hate Crime Investigations

NBC 7's Catherine Garcia sat down with District Attorney Summer Stephan to talk about what constitutes a hate crime, and how her office investigates hate-related incidents. (Published Monday, April 29, 2019)

Earnest is also accused of setting fire to the Dar-ul-Arqam mosque in Escondido on March 23 before early morning prayer.

Earnest has already been arraigned on criminal charges in San Diego Superior Court but he may also face parallel federal charges.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that Thursday's news conference involves Earnest, according to a source with knowledge of the case.

Expected at the news conference are U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit, San Diego FBI Special Agent in Charge Suzanne Turner, ATF Special Agent in Charge Carlos Canino, Escondido Police Lt. Chris Lick and San Diego County Sheriff's Commander Pete Callewaert.

NBC 7 plans live coverage of the event beginning at 11 a.m.

Police said the suspect left a message in graffiti in the mosque’s parking lot. EPD did not reveal what the graffiti said, only noting that it referenced the New Zealand shooting that happened the week before.

Synagogue Shooting Suspect Charged in March Mosque Arson

An FBI spokesperson told NBC 7 the FBI received a tip about the synagogue shooting just five minutes before shots were fired. NBC 7's Bridget Naso explains. (Published Monday, April 29, 2019)

In a manifesto published just before the Poway synagogue shooting tied to Earnest, the author praised the suspects responsible for the New Zealand mosque and Pittsburgh synagogue shootings and added they were the inspiration for the planned shooting in Poway.

The synagogue shooting and the mosque arson were less than 9 miles apart.