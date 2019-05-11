Poway Emergency Survival Fair to Educate the Community on Emergency Planning

The fifth Annual Poway Emergency Survival Fair was on Saturday, this event helped the community with emergency planning.

The event went on rain or shine, at Old Poway Park at 9 a.m. There were booths staffed by organizations that helped families develop unique survival plans, strategies for mandatory evacuations and fire prevention.

“This event started after the 2007 fires. We just saw the need for the community to get more of an education of what to do during an emergency, to then band together to help and support one another,” said Terri Sorensen, President of the Poway Neighborhood Emergency Corps.

Sorensen recommends that families need to start somewhere, whether it is buying extra water, extra non-perishable foods, and to just build up from there.

“Here we have a three-minute emergency kit, it is putting together the basics because emergencies tend to happen during the middle of the night, so you want to protect your feet and protect your hands. Here, we have gloves, shoes, a flashlight, an emergency contact card, and an emergency whistle,” said Sorensen.

Photo credit: NBC 7

The three-minute emergency kit should also include, a pair of socks, a pair of clean clothes and a jacket.

Sorensen said the kit should be by the foot of your bed to keep near you in case of immediate use. She also recommends making one for each person living in a home.

Even during the rain, Sorensen was surprised to see the turnout of people.

“We get a lot of support from the community. Unfortunately, we had a recent tragedy and it’s on everyone’s mind, what can I do to be a little bit more prepared,” said Sorensen.

To find out more information or to find preparedness resources, visit their website.