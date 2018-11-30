Crossing Guard Dances into Poway Community's Heart

A crossing guard in Poway is a local celebrity, of sorts, to the students and parents who are greeted by her infectious dance moves in the morning.

Weekday mornings are busy outside of Twin Peaks Middle School on Tierra Bonita Road but Sherri Chandler wants to make sure kids get to school safely, and with a smile.

Chandler is well-known to the community of Poway; she's been the school's crossing guard off and on for the past 20 years.

But she told NBC 7, she serves another special purpose.

"I’m the first person that the kids get to see in the morning that’s associated with the school," Chandler said. "I want to put a smile on their face. I want them to have a good day."

Chandler does her duties in style, with signature dance moves matched up to her favorite songs. Some selections are for the kids, but others give her the opportunity to bust a move.

"This is just so much fun and when you have fun at your job, that’s all that matters,” Chandler said. The kids love her and parents can’t get enough.

One parent said, "The kids are dancing with her, and she takes care of us." Another added, "Every day I love seeing her dance and the kids like it, too," showing that something so little can bring so much joy to someone’s day.

Chandler is also a noon duty supervisor at the school but told NBC 7 her passion is making sure kids get to school safely by helping out as the crossing guard.