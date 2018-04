One person is dead and another victim was taken to the hospital after a truck and a car collided at Community Road and Metate Lane, the Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m.

A traffic advisory has been issued, and both north and southbound lanes of Community Road are closed at Metate. Officials say to avoid the area until 7 p.m.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.