Potentially Damaging Wind Gusts to Hit San Diego's Coast, Deserts
Attorney General Faces Congress
Potentially Damaging Wind Gusts to Hit San Diego's Coast, Deserts

By Christina Bravo

Published 2 hours ago

    Sheena Parveen's Morning Forecast for Tuesday, April 9, 2019

    Sheena Parveen's Morning Forecast for Tuesday, April 9, 2019 (Published 3 hours ago)

    San Diego's coastline and deserts will experience strong winds Tuesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue wind alerts for those areas. 

    San Diego's deserts will experience winds in the 25 to 35 miles per hour range with some gusts reaching 60 to 70 mph, the NWS said. A high wind warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday due to the gusty winds. 

    "These are damaging winds to tree limbs and power lines. When we get that 60 mile-per-hour range that's when we see things happening," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. 

    During the same period, the NWS issued a wind advisory for coastal areas, where winds are expected to average 15 to 25 miles per hour with some gusts reaching 35 mph.

    Parveen said the winds are not considered Santa Anas but do have the potential to create driving hazards or cause property damage.

    Winds will begin to increase after 10 a.m. and the strongest gusts are expected during the afternoon and evening hours. 

    The NWS said the cities of Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City, San Diego and Julian will be affected. 

