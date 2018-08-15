Potential Pipe Bomb Prompts ATF, Hazmat Response in La Jolla - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Girl's Body Found at San Vicente Reservoir
logo_sd_2x

Potential Pipe Bomb Prompts ATF, Hazmat Response in La Jolla

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 26 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Smart Home Technologies That Are Changing the Game

    A possible pipe bomb found during an FBI raid on a home in La Jolla prompted a large response from both local and federal agencies Wednesday.

    The potential bomb was located in a home in the 1600 block of Via Corona where a search warrant was served Wednesday morning, FBI San Diego agent Davene Butler said.

    Bomb technicians were called to inspect the item. Crews with San Diego Fire & Rescue, Hazmat, San Diego police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were also called.

    It was not clear why the search warrant was authorized.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices