Potential Pipe Bomb Prompts ATF, Hazmat Response in La Jolla

A possible pipe bomb found during an FBI raid on a home in La Jolla prompted a large response from both local and federal agencies Wednesday.

The potential bomb was located in a home in the 1600 block of Via Corona where a search warrant was served Wednesday morning, FBI San Diego agent Davene Butler said.

Bomb technicians were called to inspect the item. Crews with San Diego Fire & Rescue, Hazmat, San Diego police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were also called.

It was not clear why the search warrant was authorized.

No other information was available.

