Poway Issues Boil Water Advisory, County Orders Restaurants to Close

Residents were directed to boil tap water and restaurants were ordered to stop all food preparation after reports of discolored water throughout the City of Poway.

The City of Poway issued its first ever "Boil Water Advisory" Saturday after residents reported "discolored water" coming from the taps on Friday, the city said.

"Due to the recent storm event it is believed that the potable drinking water system has possibly been compromised," the notice said.

Poway residents were told to boil their tap water as a precautionary measure before drinking it or using it for cooking until further notice, and one Poway resident told NBC 7 that a local Albertson's was swamped with people trying to buy cases of water bottles.

If unable to boil water, residents could disinfect their drinking water by adding a small amount of unscented bleach, according to a fact sheet posted by the city.

Here's a great resource put together by @cityofpoway Public Works staff on what to do during a boil water advisory: https://t.co/E9oMTGQBEs — City of Poway (@cityofpoway) December 1, 2019

San Diego County, Department of Environmental Health also directed all restaurants and food preparation facilities within Poway city limits to stop food preparation and close facilities until the advisory is lifted.

"It is not safe to use the water for consumption, food preparation, or washing dishes," the county notice said.

In addition, restaurants must flush all water lines, purge beverage and ice machines connected to the water systems, throw away old ice, sanitize all items that may have been in contact with the water and discard all potentially contaminated food, according to the county notice.

Poway staff tested the water at some of the reported homes and "found the water to be well within standards," the city said. "However, since the water discoloration appeared to be citywide, Poway water officials notified the State Water Resources Control Board of the situation and all parties determined a boil water advisory was in the best interest as a precautionary measure."

“We are taking all of the necessary steps to address this situation,” City Manager Chris Hazeltine said. “Restoring normal water service is our top priority.”

The Red Cross said their services have not been requested as of 8:20 p.m. on Saturday. It was aware of the situation and able to help, Communications Director Emily Cox told NBC 7.