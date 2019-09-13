Postal Worker Recovering After Being Pinned Between Car and Truck

NBC 7's Artie Ojeda has an update on the postal worker pinned by a car whose driver may have suffered a seizure while driving.

A postal worker is recovering Friday after he suffered major injuries to his legs after he was pinned between his U.S. Postal Service Truck and a car.

The accident happened around 1 p.m. Thursday on Highland Avenue in National City in San Diego County. An elderly driver may have suffered a seizure behind the wheel when he crashed into the back of the USPS truck striking the postal worker and pinning his legs.

When first responders arrived on scene, they were able to apply a tourniquet to one of the USPS worker legs. He suffered major injuries to both legs and was transferred to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, officials said.

The identity of the victim has not been released but NBC 7 spoke with family members who said doctors were able to save his legs.

A colleague that visited him, said he's sedated but in good spirits. He says the carrier already had two surgeries and will have a third surgery Saturday.

The postal worker’s parents drove from Tijuana, Mexico to be with their son Friday.

NBC 7 has not yet learned the condition of the driver who was also taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for seizures.

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO: Postal Carrier Struck by Vehicle