Teenager Arrested in Attempted Robbery of USPS Worker

A teenager was arrested after attempting to carjack a U.S. Postal Services truck.

A 15-year-old teenager was with a group of friends at 400 68th St. near Madrone Street when he walked away from the group and approached a postal worker at his truck in the Skyline neighborhood.

The suspect pointed a gun, which later turned out to be a replica, at the worker and demanded his wallet and cellphone. After the worker said he did not have the items, the suspect forced the worker out of the truck.

The suspect tried and failed to drive away in the truck. He then fled on foot northbound on 68th St. toward Imperial Avenue.

The same teenager then approached a man standing in his driveway and also demanded his cellphone. He failed to acquire the cellphone and ran away again.

San Diego Police Department caught and arrested the suspect at 300 69th St.

No one was injured during either of the incidents.

Police said the gun used against the victim was recovered and turned out to be a fake, replica firearm.

The rest of the group fled the scene and were not taken into custody.

San Diego Police detectives were investigating the incident.