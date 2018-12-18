Post Office Prepares For Busiest Week of the Year

December 17-23 is predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week for the United States Postal Service. (Published 3 hours ago)

A strong economy is allowing more people to shop for presents this year, meaning the United States Postal Service is working hard during the holiday season.

Americans will send more than 16 billion cards and packages in the mail through the United States Post Office between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve. That includes 900 million packages.

USPS said the busiest week of the year is December 17 through December 23 for mailing, shipping, and deliveries.

The Carmel Mountain Postal Store on Rancho Carmel Drive was bustling with customers Tuesday.

"I have to mail Christmas cards to Ohio, Florida and Idaho," said Brendon Bregen of Solana Beach.

To ensure that lines inside don't get too long, the location will be using the Holiday Priority Mail Train located in the drive-through. It allows customers to ship their items from their cars if they are paying with a debit or credit card.

"Inside has been unbelievably fast, so it's great," said Kristen Winter on Tuesday. "Keep using the post office, that's my tip to everyone!"

The Holiday Priority Mail Train is open Monday December 21, through Saturday from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Packages must be sealed and addressed ahead of time.

During this week alone, USPS expects to deliver nearly 3 billion pieces of First-Class mail, such as greeting cards.

"This is really your last week to get your packages in before Christmas Day," said Eva Jackson, spokesperson for USPS, San Diego district.

In order to ensure your Christmas cards and gifts make it on time to their receivers by December 25, the post office has some deadlines for those planning to send anything through the mail.

2018 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Dec. 20 First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)

Dec. 20 First-Class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 20 Priority Mail

Dec. 22 Priority Mail Express

2018 Holiday Shipping Deadlines:

Dec. 20 First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)

Dec. 20 First-Class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 20 Priority Mail

Dec. 22 Priority Mail Express