Post Malone, Dua Lipa Announce SD Shows

"Ever felt just like a rockstar?" Well, you might after Tuesday morning's two big San Diego show announcements: Post Malone brings his mumble-rap crossover to SDSU's Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on June 21 with 21 Savage in tow -- and pop superstar Dua Lipa drops "new rules" on the same venue just eight days later on June 29.

Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. PST. For Post Malone ticket information, go here; and for information and tickets to Dua Lipa's show, visit this link. A pre-sale for the Post Malone show will also be available to Citi Private Pass members (for full details, visit their website) starting Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. PST.

Post Malone, whose debut full-length album "Stoney" has been RIAA multi-platinum-certified, has been storming the charts ever since 2016 with hits like "White Iverson," "Congratulations" (ft. Quavo), "Go Flex," "Too Young," "I Fall Apart," and "Deja Vu" (ft. Justin Bieber).

We, of course, caught the massively popular rapper at his last San Diego gig when he sold out the Observatory North Park in October. His sophomore follow-up album, "Beerbongs & Bentleys," will be dropping later this year and we have a hunch it's going to be huge. For a full list of his 28-city North American tour dates, visit his website.

Speaking of chart-toppers, Dua Lipa is the quite simply the reigning queen! The singer recently became the youngest solo female artist to reach 1 billion views on YouTube thanks to her double-platinum global smash "New Rules" -- currently also No. 1 on the Billboard Top 40 chart for the fourth week in a row.

Fresh off of "Saturday Night Live" and "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" performances, area fans might still be coming down from just seeing her on Feb. 10 at House of Blues San Diego (which, in hindsight, probably marks the smallest venue she'll ever play in San Diego from here on out). But if you missed her, don't make the mistake again. For a full list of her U.S. tour dates, visit her website.

Dustin Lothspeich books The Merrow and runs the music equipment-worshipping blog Gear and Loathing in San Diego. Follow his updates on Twitter or contact him directly.