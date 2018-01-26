NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports how local DACA recipients are responding to President Trump's proposal for their path to citizenship. (Published 6 hours ago)

A pathway to citizenship for the 1.8 million young undocumented immigrants in the United States is a possibility under President Trump's immigration reform plan that was introduced Thursday.

This possible pathway to citizenship for those under the protection of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or "Dreamers," would mean Congress would need to agree to the president's request on border wall funding, plus cutting programs like the diversity visa lottery and family-based migration policies.

President Trump's immigration framework will reportedly offer a 10 to 12 year path to citizenship for Dreamers. In exchange, it will seek $25 billion in funding for the border wall.

However, San Diego immigration advocates report that more can be done to provide an inclusive path to citizenship.

"The probelm is the conditions attached to this proposal," said immigration specialist Lilia Velasquez.

"They're not looking at us as human life," said DACA recipient Ali Torabi. "We're being used, like if I promise the border wall then I can offer this really long and not friendly path to citizenship and I get my border back."

Ali Torabi moved to the U.S. from Iran when he was 5-years-old. He is now a DACA recipient, but said he cannot agree with a deal that could end family-based migration because it would not allow him to sponsor the immigration of his parents or siblings to the U.S.

"We will not put our families at risk for our own well-being," said Torabi.

The president's plan also emphasizes border security and using border funding to hire various types of border patrol protection.

"I believe that it will be very diffiuclt for both houses of Congress to come to an understanding, come to a solution, that yes, this is our compromsie, this is what we can live with," Velasquez said.

Congress has until March 5th to come up with a deal, otherwise all DACA benefits will expire.

