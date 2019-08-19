Kayakers Report Seeing 2 Sharks Near La Jolla Cove: SDFD - NBC 7 San Diego
Kayakers Report Seeing 2 Sharks Near La Jolla Cove: SDFD

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    Kayakers reportedly spotted two sharks near La Jolla Cove Monday, officials said.

    San Diego Lifeguards received the tip just before 1 p.m. and began patrolling the water near the Cove. Lifeguards were in the process of interviewing witnesses and letting people in the area know about the possible shark sighting.

    The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) said the beach remained open. No further details were immediately released.

    No other information was available.

    No other information was available.

