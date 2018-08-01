Possible Gas Explosion Rattles El Cajon Apt. Complex, Injures 2

A possible gas explosion at an El Cajon apartment complex echoed through an entire community and sent two people to the hospital with burn wounds.

Residents of the complex on Lincoln Avenue reported what they thought was an explosion just before 8 p.m. One witness said when they ran outside to see what happened, they saw shattered glass in the parking lot and smoke and flames coming from the downstairs unit.

"I just heard a big bang, all the fire and glass coming towards me -- O got cut on my arm, and I stepped on glass while I was getting out the pool," a witness said.

Other witnesses told NBC 7 they could smell gas in the area shortly before the explosion.

Personnel from multiple fire and law enforcement agencies responded to the incident. A Heartland Fire Department official said the majority of the flames were extinguished by the time they arrived.

A couple in their 60s was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center with burn injuries, the official also said.

Emergency responders shut off gas and electricity to the building while they investigated what caused the boom. Residents were evacuated until crews could finish their investigation and determine that there was no structural damage.

El Cajon police shut down Lincoln Avenue between Main Street and Lexington.

The cause of the possible explosion is still unknown.

No other information was available.

