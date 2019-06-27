Driver Hits Electrical Box, Crashes Into Embankment in La Mesa

The scene of the crash near the Serena Vista Apartments on Amaya Drive in La Mesa.

Officials evaluated a man in La Mesa overnight on suspicion of driving under the influence after he rammed his SUV into an electrical box, fled, and ultimately crashed into an embankment near an apartment complex.

According to investigators, the man first hit an electrical box along Milden Street, near Harry Griffen Park. He took off, driving for about a half-mile before plowing into an embankment near the Serena Vista Apartments on Amaya Drive.

Police caught up with the driver at embankment; his SUV had hopped a curb and ended up in the grass, the car’s front bumper pressed up against a wall and a gate.

The man suffered unspecified injuries and was taken to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported. Police said the man would be evaluated for possible DUI.

Meanwhile, back at the scene of the electrical box crash on Milden Street, witnesses spoke to police while San Diego Gas & Electric crew worked to repair the equipment the suspect crashed into. No injuries were reported there either.

No further details were released.