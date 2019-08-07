Possible Bomb in Car Prompts Closure of SB I-5 in Chula Vista

Police say a bank robbery suspect who said he had a bomb in his car ditched his getaway vehicle on Interstate 5 near Palomar Street causing authorities to close traffic completely while they investigate the vehicle.

The alleged bank robbery happened just after 4:45 p.m. at a U.S Bank branch at 3201 University Avenue in North Park, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the suspect presented tellers with a note demanding cash and mentioned he had a bomb in his car before he fled in a vehicle.

The suspect led police on a pursuit on southbound I-5 until he stopped his car in the middle of the freeway and ran on foot.

Police stopped all southbound traffic and set up a wide perimeter around the suspect's vehicle, a black SUV, and were waiting for a bomb squad team to arrive.

SDPD confirmed at around 6 p.m. that an arrest had been made in relation to the alleged robbery. The arrest was made along I-5 near Palomar Street, SDPD said.

All southbound traffic is being diverted to Palomar Street.

Police activity has also been reported at an Arco gas station at 3772 Main Street in National City where police say the suspect may have dumped clothing.

