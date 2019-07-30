The Port of San Diego has teamed up with 3-D Enterprises for the build-out of the Sweetwater Bicycle Path and Promenade Project for the Chula Vista Bayfront. According to a July 29 news release, the contract was awarded to the San Diego-based company, which had a winning bid of nearly $4.3 million, during a meeting held July 24th.

“Sweetwater Path is a key component of the future Sweetwater and Harbor Parks and supports the Port and City’s goals of creating a vibrant, active, healthy and safe place for all to visit, work and play,” said Garry Bonelli, chairman of the Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners, via a statement. “The path will provide public recreation and protect our environmental and natural resources as well, which are critical aspects of the Chula Vista Bayfront project.”

The Sweetwater Path will wind through Sweetwater Park, connecting the existing Bayside Park, soon to be Harbor Park, to Bay Boulevard at E Street, according to the release. The path will create a loop connecting to the Bayshore Bikeway on the north and south ends of the Chula Vista Bayfront.

Sweetwater Path will also feature a three-quarter mile bike path and pedestrian promenade and a pedestrian bridge spanning F & G street, among other features. It is part of the Port and the City of Chula Vista’s partnership to deveop the 535-acre Chula Vista Bayfront into a “recreational, residential and resort destination.”

Construction is anticipated to begin in August and the total project cost is $5.63 million.