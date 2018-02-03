Popular Hispanic Supermarket Partially Reopens After Re-inspection

A popular supermarket on El Cajon Boulevard has partly reopened after being forced to close Wednesday for health violations. Inspectors found cockroaches, rodent nests, droppings and food stored on the floor as well as other violations.

The deli and market area of Pancho Villa Farmers Market reopened Saturday after a re-inspection while the bakery remains closed due to “continued presence of live cockroaches” according to the re-inspection report.

During the re-inspection, there was no evidence of live vermin in the deli, but one dead cockroach was seen by inspectors behind the cookline. An “A’” grade card was hung in the deli window Saturday.

Inspection reports obtained by NBC 7 last week provided details on the violations, which include “too numerous to count live and dead cockroaches” in the bakery and juice areas, a clogged and overflowing floor sink and no hand soap in the tortilla-making areas and foods being cooled at unsafe temperatures in the deli.

The bakery will remain closed until a county health specialist says the facility is ready to reopen.

The County Department of Environmental Health (DEH) conducts regular, unannounced inspections of all permitted food establishments to ensure they’re complying with state and local food safety laws.







