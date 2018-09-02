Costa Azul, a popular Coronado Mexican restaurant, which has been a culinary fixture of Orange Avenue for 18 years, is closing its doors Sunday night.

A developer recently bought the entire block between C Avenue and 10th Street for $22 million and raised rental rates.

Regular Marliese Bartz says she and her daughter Lila come to Costa Azul almost every time they visit Coronado. She and Lila were at the restaurant Sunday for one final meal.

"The food is really good and I'm pretty sad it's closing," Lila Bartz said.

"For us, it's a landmark," Marliese Bartz said. "It will be sorely missed."

Michelle Martin has known owner Brant Sarber since elementary school. "What made this place great is the community, the families, the children, the friends and our visitors."

Martin said Sarber employed many local people at the restaurant. Sarber also owns Island Pasta, a restaurant down the street toward the Hotel Del Coronado.

Other businesses on the block like the El Cordova garage have already closed, the Coronado Eagle and Journal newspaper moved and other shops like Bay Books may be forced to close as well.