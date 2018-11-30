Popular Leucadia Bicycle Shop Closing Its Doors

For nearly three decades, cyclists of them have enjoyed stopping by the shop for tune ups and chats with the owners. (Published 10 minutes ago)

"Leucadia Cyclery," on Vulcan Avenue in Encinitas, a popular hang out spot for many bicycle enthusiasts, will ride into the sunset next month.

The family-owned business is set to shut down permanently on December 15, much to the dismay of the shop's loyal customers.

For many, cycling is a favorite hobby in North County. On the weekends, hundreds of cyclists can be seen rolling through Leucadia.

Fredric and Julia Breidenthal, the husband and wife duo that own the shop, are retiring from running it. Leucadia Cyclery has been opened since 1990.

"We've been doing this for 28 years. Me and my wife have been working hard at this," said Fredric Breidenthal. "We love our customers and our shop but it's very time-consuming."

For nearly three decades, many of their customers have enjoyed stopping by the shop for tune ups and chats with the owners.

"Half of our customers think it’s awesome we’re retired, the other half are not real happy,” said Breidenthal laughing. “They like to come in and hang out and the fact that their hang out is disappearing is a shock for some of them.”

The Breidenthals put all four children through U.C. schools, and said now that they are empty-nesters, they want to travel the world.

"We'll spend some time in England," said Breidenthal. "My wife is from there and we have a house there."

After they close on December 15, they will open sporadically on a part-time basis for an indefinite amount of time. The pair are currently looking for buyers to take over the shop.